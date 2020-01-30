×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Xander Schauffele's 100-yard approach sets up birdie putt at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hits his 100-yard approach shot on the par-5 13th hole to 7 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.