×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sam Ryder drains long putt to birdie No. 16 at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder sinks a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.