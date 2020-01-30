×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas uses impressive second to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas hits his 260-yard second 17 feet from the cup at the par-5 3rd hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.