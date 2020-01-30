Jordan Spieth's impressive second leads to birdie at Waste Management

|
In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 243-yard second shot from a fairway bunker on the fringe of the green at the par-5 3rd hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie.
