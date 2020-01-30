×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Hideki Matsuyama reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 245-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.