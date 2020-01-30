×
Gary Woodland's eagle on No. 11 at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland holes a 165-yard approach shot for eagle on the par-4 11th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.