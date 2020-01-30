×
Bubba Watson uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hits his 178-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.