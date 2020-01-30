×
Billy Horschel nearly holes out for eagle at Waste Management

In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel nearly jars his 110-yard approach, stopping his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 6th hole.