Billy Horschel nearly holes out for eagle at Waste Management

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel nearly jars his 110-yard approach, stopping his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.