×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

LEGO Tiger Woods' ace on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale

In the third round of the 1997 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tiger Woods makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.