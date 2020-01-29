Gary Woodland and Amy Bockerstette | Paying it forward

|
When Amy Bockerstette met Gary Woodland at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open to play the famed par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale, she made a new friend and her life changed forever. Learn more about Amy, a student athlete at Paradise Valley Community College and the first collegiate golfer to compete with an intellectual disability such as Down Syndrome.
