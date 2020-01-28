×
From The First Tee program to collegiate golf

A 10-year participant of The First Tee of Greater Austin, Zayla White has been a standard bearer at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play since it moved to Austin in 2016. Following graduation this year, she will be fulfilling her life-long dream of playing collegiate golf, where she will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design on scholarship.