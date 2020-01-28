Dell Technologies Match Play gives back to Dell Children's Hospital

|
The World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play has announced Dell Children's Hospital as a new tournament beneficiary in 2020 as they partner with them on their Here campaign - an effort to provide the best healthcare in our nation to our children right here at home. Proceeds from this year's tournament will support the expansion of their Blood & Cancer Center and ultimately serve patients fighting pediatric cancer in Austin.
