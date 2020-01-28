Best Impact stories on the PGA TOUR in 2019-20

|
Ahead of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA TOUR announced it has surpassed $3 billion in all-time charitable giving. The charitable total includes a record $204.3 million in 2019 to bring the all-time total to $3.05 billion. We'll publish Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Help us impact one more at PGATOUR.COM/IMPACT
