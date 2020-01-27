Tiger's unbelievable hole-out robbery, Dahmen's shank

|
In The Good, Bad & Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps the Farmers Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods had the most unbelievable hole-out robbed like you've never seen before, Joel Dahmen's shank was caught by a fan on social media and Greg Norman wins the #DollyPartonChallenge.
