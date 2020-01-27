×
GEARING UP: Episode One at Farmers Insurance Open

In GEARING UP's inaugural episode, hosts Nikki B and Mike Mason are on the range at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, CA where they get a tour of the new TaylorMade truck, Peter Malnati gives Nikki the scoop on what's in his bag and field correspondent, Teryn Gregson, gets the latest on what's new from Cobra Puma at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, FL.