Tiger Woods reaches in two to set up birdie at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods lands his 249-yard second shot 18 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.