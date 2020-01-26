×
Patrick Rodgers nearly cards an albatross at No. 13 at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 216-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.