×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Marc Leishman sinks 41-footer for birdie at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman rolls in a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole.