×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Marc Leishman's interview after winning Farmers

Following his final-round 7-under 65 at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman talks about claiming his fifth win of his PGA TOUR career.