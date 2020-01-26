×
Marc Leishman hits flagstick, makes birdie at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman hits the flagstick with his 161-yard approach from a fairway bunker, before stopping his ball 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.