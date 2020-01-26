Marc Leishman's clutch birdie on 72nd hole at Farmers

|
In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman lands his 83-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for a closing birdie to enter the clubhouse with a two-stroke lead over the field.
