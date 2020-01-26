×
Jason Kokrak nearly aces No. 3 at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Kokrak nearly holes his 137-yard tee shot, landing his ball right by the cup and stopping inside 5 feet from the par-3 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.