×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jason Kokrak drains 14-foot birdie putt at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Kokrak sinks a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.