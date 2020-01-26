×
Jason Day spins approach to set up birdie at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day hits his 135-yard approach to the green and spins his ball to within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.