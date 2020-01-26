×
J.B. Holmes nearly holes out from fairway bunker at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes hits his 120-yard approach from a fairway bunker inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.