Aaron Baddeley's approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at Farmers

In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Baddeley hits his 90-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.