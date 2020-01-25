×
Tyler McCumber reaches in two to set up birdie at Farmers

In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler McCumber finds the green on his 266-yard second shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.