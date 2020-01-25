×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau rolls in lengthy birdie putt at Farmers

In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau drains a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.