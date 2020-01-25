×
Tiger Woods makes difficult up-and-down for birdie at Farmers

In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods carries a greenside bunker on his 36-yard third from the rough, landing his ball 14 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt to complete the up-and-down for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.