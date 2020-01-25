×
Tiger Woods chips in to save par at Farmers

In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods chips in from just off the green to save par at the par-4 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.