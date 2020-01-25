Tiger coming in hot, Rahm's San Diego sweet spot and Rory, Palmer lurk

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods came out hot on Saturday, Jon Rahm leads in a city where his love story unfolded and Rory McIlroy and Ryan Palmer lurk close behind on a stacked leaderboard.
