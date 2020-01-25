×
Keegan Bradley one-hops it in for eagle at Farmers

In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley lands his 164-yard approach on the green and one-hops it in for eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.