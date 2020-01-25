×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Hideki Matsuyama sticks approach to set up tap-in birdie at Farmers

In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama hits his 75-yard approach inside 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.