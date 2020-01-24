×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ryan Palmer's impressive second leads to birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer hits his approach on the green and rolls in back to within 5 feet of the cup at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.