Ryan Palmer leads by two heading into the weekend at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer carded a 10-under 62 at the Torrey Pines North Course, getting him to 10-under for the tournament, good enough to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.