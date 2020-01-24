×
Rory Sabbatini sinks birdie putt at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini rolls in a putt for birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.