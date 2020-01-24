×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy's beautiful second leads to birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy sends his 270-yard second shot to the green, landing his ball 12 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 9th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.