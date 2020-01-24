×
Rickie Fowler uses nice approach to set up birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler hits approach within 5 feet of the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.