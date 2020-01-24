×
Phil Mickelson sticks approach to set up birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson lands his approach from the rough inside 10 feet of the cup at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.