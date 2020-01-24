Keegan Bradley spins it close to set up birdie at Farmers

|
In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley lands his 83-yard third shot on the green and spins his ball within 5 feet of the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
