Jon Rahm's approach leads to birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hits his 149-yard approach lands 9 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.