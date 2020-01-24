×
Collin Morikawa's impressive second leads to birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa reaches the green in two, landing his 256-yard approach 34 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 6th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.