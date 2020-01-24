×
Collin Morikawa rolls in 16-footer for birdie at Farmers

In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa drains a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.