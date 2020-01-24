Brandt Snedeker's Round 2 highlights from Farmers

|
In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker carded a 5-under 67 at the Torrey Pines South Course, getting him to 8-under for the tournament, just two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
