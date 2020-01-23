×
Tiger Woods plays impressive bump-and-run to set up birdie at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.