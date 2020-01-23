Tiger Woods and Officer Debbie at Farmers Insurance Open

|
Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego Police Department veteran Debbie Ganley caddies for Tiger Woods. Ganley oversees all police officers on site and has provided security for Woods and other players at the event. Farmers Insurance is honoring her as the first recipient of its Hometown Hero Award.
