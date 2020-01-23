Tiger Woods' interview after Round 1 of Farmers

|
Following his opening-round 3-under 69 at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods talks about his play Thursday at the Torrey Pines North Course and what he hopes to continue to do heading into the South Course on Friday.
