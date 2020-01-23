×
Tiger's best Farmers start, McIlroy one-back & the fog swallows golfers

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Tiger Woods carded his best opening round since 2013, Rory McIlroy lurks one-back in just his second tournament start and the marine layer swallowed up the golfers in the afternoon.