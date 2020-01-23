×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jordan Spieth's approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth hits his 76-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for a closing birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.