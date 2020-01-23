×
Jon Rahm birdies No. 5 at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm reaches in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.